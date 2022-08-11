By Miftaudeen Raji

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, have given assurance that they will put up an honest campaign which will reflect the realities of the challenges that Nigerians are going through.

The deputy spokesperson, APC presidential campaign, Hannatu Musawa made this assurance on Wednesday in an interview on The Morning Show with Arise TV.

She said, “We are running an honest campaign and we are going to be honest with Nigerians. What we want is to run a campaign based on issues. No mood slinging, all this back-and-forth is not necessary.

“We want to be able to introduce the Nigerian electorate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima and the programmes and vision they have for the nation.

“We are hopefully very soon going to unveil this manifesto and Nigeria will be able to understand and really see through the eyes of Tinubu how he hopes to move this country forward in the most positive way,” she said.

At the moment, Musawa said Tinubu is currently working with a high-powered team to tweak and apply his manifesto to the evolving dynamics of Nigeria of the day, adding that, “very soon you will have the manifesto and he will be able to present it.”

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a man that was ready from day-1. He has worked towards this objective and goal for a long time so he has had the manifesto already on the table,” Musawa added.

She noted that the goal of the campaign was to move the conversation away from the religion and Muslim-Muslim and all the other issues coming up around it.

Meanwhile, Musawa said the campaign organisation hopes to consolidate on the gains of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and come out with a diverse tactics and programmes as to how Tinubu-Shittima presidency will address areas where the government has had challenges.

“There are areas we would consolidate to bring to our campaign. There have been areas of challenges there’s no doubt and it would be an injustice to us and to the Nigerian population to pretend that there have not been any challenges,” she said.

