…APC Chairman hails Minister for promoting party unity ahead of polls

Minister of state for Transportation, Hon Ademola Adegoroye

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has assured Nigerians that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country if elected.

Adegoroye gave the assurance while addressing a stakeholders meeting of the Akure South local government chapter of the APC, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan and made available to newsmen.

The Akure South Stakeholders General meeting comprised of all Elders, Leaders, Local government executives, Ward EXCO members and 20 additional leaders from each of the 11 Wards in the local government.

Adegoroye, who said the meeting was borne out of the need to unite party members in the local government ahead of electioneering campaigns, expressed optimism on the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “Tinubu as a former Senator, former Governor and progressive party leader has all it takes to engineer the growth of the country and build on the foundations already laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a thoroughbred politician who understands what the people need. He knows the grassroots and identifies with the masses. Asiwaju understands what the people wants and I can assure you that it won’t take him long to settle down to work.

“This meeting is very important for us to rub minds and iron out whatever differences exist among party leaders and members so that our victory in 2023 can be total. All our candidates have to win convincingly and the only way we can do that is to unite as one big family”, Adegoroye said.

The Minister, who said the APC Akure South stakeholders meeting will henceforth be held quarterly, also promised to support the weekly ward and unit meetings of the party in the local government.

Speaking at the meeting, the State chairman of the APC, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, said he was overwhelmed with the turn out of party leaders and members to the meeting, saying this was the first time such a party stakeholders meeting would be holding in Akure South.

Adetimehin, who was accompanied to the meeting by State Commissioner for

Budget and Economic Planning, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan and House of Representatives candidate of the APC in Akoko South West/Akoko South East federal constituency, Otunba Adegboyega Adefarati, commended Adegoroye for facilitating and hosting the meeting and birthing a new dawn in Akure South APC.

The party chairman, who appealed to angry party members to embrace reconciliation, added that such regular interactions will help foster unity in the party and enhance the chances of the candidates of the party in the coming general elections.

Leaders of the party at the meeting included Prof. Olu Aderohunmu, Mr. Idowu Otetubi, Dr. S.B Akerele, Mr. Femi Fadairo, as well as ward and local government officers of the party.

Others present included elected council officials led by the Chairman of Akure South local government, Mr. Gbenga Olaniyi and the candidates of the party for 2023, led by Senate Candidate in Ondo Central, Mr. Niyi Adegbonmire, SAN.

