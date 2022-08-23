Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in London.

A source privy to the meeting confirmed to Vanguard that Tinubu is meeting Wike alongside Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The governors on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, it was learnt, left Nigeria to meet with Tinubu on Monday night.

Governors Ortom and Makinde who have been close allies of Wike.

Although details of the meeting were yet to be ascertained, it may not be unconnected with potential alliance of Wike to cede support for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Wike has been widely speculated to leave the PDP, following his fallout with Abubakar Atiku, who defeated Wike to clinch the PDP ticket in May.



Since Wike lost PDP presidential primaries to Atiku he has been heaping jibes and jeers to Atiku and other top ranking members of the party.

Though it was widely reported in some online media that the meeting held in France, but Vanguard gathered that the event happened in London.

RELATED NEWS