By Dayo Johnson

The Minister of State for Transportation, Mr Ademola Adegoroye, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, will use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country if elected in 2023

Adegoroye said this while addressing a stakeholders meeting of the Akure South local government chapter of the APC, in Akure, Ondo State.

Adegoroye, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan said: “Tinubu as a former Senator, former Governor and progressive party leader has all it takes to engineer the growth of the country and build on the foundations already laid by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Tinubu is a thoroughbred politician who understands what the people need. He knows the grassroots and identifies with the masses. Asiwaju understands what the people want and I can assure you that it won’t take him long to settle down to work.

“This meeting is very important for us to rub minds and iron out whatever differences exist among party leaders and members so that our victory in 2023 can be total. All our candidates have to win convincingly and the only way we can do that is to unite as one big family.”

