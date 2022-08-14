Theological education’s critical roles in raising capable leaders By Emmanuel Oyemomi  Going back the memory lane, as far as Nigeria isconcerned, I don’t think we have a solid plan. What we have has been a legacy andthe impact of theological education has brought into the nation. Some greatinstitutions that are renowned for this – Harvard, Oxford, etc. have become thecream of the whole world. History made us know they started as seminaries butthese institutions later metamorphosed into other areas of education. JC Pool, the first Principal of the NigerianBaptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho was offered a license for a chartedUniversity by the then President, Dr Azikiwe which was rejected.   The same Seminary later became the firstdegree awarding institution in Nigeria. As far as this nation and Africa are concerned,writing and education are not our heritage. Treasures not documented andwhatever education is in Nigeria is heritage and an aftermath of TheologicalEducation in Nigeria. All the schools government took over started as missionschools and government was not maintaining the legacy of the mission schools. Whenyou talk of academic integrity and soundness, we find them among the missionschools across the country. They are still functional and focused in providingsound education. Government keyed into education and made it apolitical matter to fight religion. This is through legislation against the schools.History was also doctored out of the curriculum. Several subjects have been removedas well. The nation has lost its bearing in terms ofeducation with consistent strikes by ASUU which affect the future of thestudents.   We are yet to get our bearingin education. Late Chieg Obafemi Awolowo ensured education became a natural priorityto benefit the citizens but the reverse is the case today. It is worrisome thatwe have no value for education as the state of the nation’s educational systemis lamentable. Impact  The impact of theological education is multifaceted, as Theological Education gave birthto several churches. It also gave birth to the proliferation of schools. These arethe immediate impact but in the 1950’s, primary school in those days werevirtually free education. If children were very intelligent, themissionaries gave scholarships to children. As a nation, we have no value foreducation. The people who had primary education to standard 6 in those days canbe compared with a graduate today.   Themissionaries hired such standard 6 graduates and so many lives have beenuplifted. Missionaries hired them for several jobs in public sectororganizations. Help  Theological Education must be given a space toshape leaders. We need to watch the track records of our leaders. Our leaderseven boast that our votes mean nothing to them. We have a crop of leaders who have notrack records and all they do is to manipulate. Theological education has been ostracized. In thelast few years, Theological Education has been waged war against.   It is a threat/war against the source of Peacewhich is GOD. Theological Education can have a great impact on ourleaders which is a study about GOD. It is education that gives a transformationto be godly. In   Theological Education,you are taught how you must have concern for fellow human beings, whenutilized, the impact is huge. Theological Education indicates that God isindivisible, most people with sound theological education act right. Theological education can train people who will useand lead the people. Theological education has produced leaders for the countrywho are functioning in various places. Theological education has helped peopleto be versatile but they are being massacred due to selfishness, nepotism andtribalism in the country. God authenticates Theological education as we willall return to God. - [ ] •Oyemomi, a professor, is Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party under the aegis of the PDP Frontiers have accused party leaders whom they refused to name as the brains behind the seemingly unending political feud between the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The group cautioned Atiku against yielding to pressures by these fifth columnists to isolate Wike who has proved through words and actions that he is an unrepentant party loyalist.

President of the PDPF, Hussein Mohammed, its Secretary, Moses Abidemi and Publicity Secretary, Dan Okafor, in a joint statement in Abuja, on Sunday, noted that it was now clear that those who wish to truncate the party’s march towards victory in the 2023 elections were working hand in gloves with the ruling party.

The PDP Frontliners alleged that “a medley group of losers and political Lilliputians in the Rivers state chapter of our party now drop daily tons of lies and propaganda towards further driving a wedge between Atiku and Wike, in the hopes that such a method would increase their chances for ministerial appointment in an Atiku Presidency.

“The listening ears being given by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to fantasy groups like the South-South Ward to Ward Group, a mere group of jolly friends who visited him in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 along with potential political expiry products like Mr. Lee Maeba, who still nurses wounds from a failed governorship bid in Rivers state, churns out baseless perspectives capable of misleading Atiku.

“There are mischief-makers in Rivers state who are actively working with mischievous anti-Wike party elements in Abuja; daily, you hear fabricated ‘news’ that Wike has pulled down all PDP flags in Rivers state or that he has kicked out party elders in the state but these are largely the machinations of disgruntled souls from the geo-political zone.

“It is astounding that hours after circulating false reports that Governor Wike had ordered the removal of PDP flags in Rivers State Government House, further lies and propaganda got circulated across many media platforms on Friday morning, claiming that Governor Wike filed suit seeking the removal of Atiku as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); it came at a time when every lawyer and knowledgeable Nigerians know that the constitutional deadline for such has been exceeded.”

The group further said, “The ruling APC’s mind-numbing cluelessness in the management of Nigeria’s economy and the blood-curdling woefulness of insecurity caused by their lack of political will as well as a litany of dangerous intra-party indicators readily ensure APC’s loss in the coming elections but PDP needs to put its house in order if we really want to win.

“Sadly, someone like Governor Nyesom Wike who has sacrificed a lot to keep the party together and forge a way forward through moments of grave uncertainties is now being ridiculed and somewhat alienated by few party leaders who never ventured to make a tiny fraction of such personal sacrifices; sadly, some even abandoned PDP to romance another party and returned only when the likes of Governor Wike had done much rebuilding.

“Where was our chairman, Ayu when PDP was going through a major turbulence which Governor Wike and others addressed headlong but his foxy leadership, hasty and not well thought out decisions fosters divisiveness?

The group enjoined the party and its presidential candidate to engage in serious fend mending efforts and avoid encouraging divisive remarks which has become the stock in trade of some party elders if the PDP must win the forthcoming elections.

According to the PDP Frontliners, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs to stop listening to those who worked with the opposition to frustrate PDPs victory in 2019 but have today sneaked into the party to finish off what they started.

They said, “Our presidential candidate and the party leadership must ensure unity and address party loyalists’ anxieties by giving an ear to voices of criticism even when what they say appears harsh and unfriendly; in 2019, we won four states in the North and thirteen in the South, so there is just no reason why the South, including Governor Wike should be given the impression that they now matter less.

