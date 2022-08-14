By John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party under the aegis of the PDP Frontiers have accused party leaders whom they refused to name as the brains behind the seemingly unending political feud between the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The group cautioned Atiku against yielding to pressures by these fifth columnists to isolate Wike who has proved through words and actions that he is an unrepentant party loyalist.

President of the PDPF, Hussein Mohammed, its Secretary, Moses Abidemi and Publicity Secretary, Dan Okafor, in a joint statement in Abuja, on Sunday, noted that it was now clear that those who wish to truncate the party’s march towards victory in the 2023 elections were working hand in gloves with the ruling party.

The PDP Frontliners alleged that “a medley group of losers and political Lilliputians in the Rivers state chapter of our party now drop daily tons of lies and propaganda towards further driving a wedge between Atiku and Wike, in the hopes that such a method would increase their chances for ministerial appointment in an Atiku Presidency.

“The listening ears being given by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to fantasy groups like the South-South Ward to Ward Group, a mere group of jolly friends who visited him in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 along with potential political expiry products like Mr. Lee Maeba, who still nurses wounds from a failed governorship bid in Rivers state, churns out baseless perspectives capable of misleading Atiku.

“There are mischief-makers in Rivers state who are actively working with mischievous anti-Wike party elements in Abuja; daily, you hear fabricated ‘news’ that Wike has pulled down all PDP flags in Rivers state or that he has kicked out party elders in the state but these are largely the machinations of disgruntled souls from the geo-political zone.

“It is astounding that hours after circulating false reports that Governor Wike had ordered the removal of PDP flags in Rivers State Government House, further lies and propaganda got circulated across many media platforms on Friday morning, claiming that Governor Wike filed suit seeking the removal of Atiku as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); it came at a time when every lawyer and knowledgeable Nigerians know that the constitutional deadline for such has been exceeded.”

The group further said, “The ruling APC’s mind-numbing cluelessness in the management of Nigeria’s economy and the blood-curdling woefulness of insecurity caused by their lack of political will as well as a litany of dangerous intra-party indicators readily ensure APC’s loss in the coming elections but PDP needs to put its house in order if we really want to win.

“Sadly, someone like Governor Nyesom Wike who has sacrificed a lot to keep the party together and forge a way forward through moments of grave uncertainties is now being ridiculed and somewhat alienated by few party leaders who never ventured to make a tiny fraction of such personal sacrifices; sadly, some even abandoned PDP to romance another party and returned only when the likes of Governor Wike had done much rebuilding.

“Where was our chairman, Ayu when PDP was going through a major turbulence which Governor Wike and others addressed headlong but his foxy leadership, hasty and not well thought out decisions fosters divisiveness?

The group enjoined the party and its presidential candidate to engage in serious fend mending efforts and avoid encouraging divisive remarks which has become the stock in trade of some party elders if the PDP must win the forthcoming elections.

According to the PDP Frontliners, the PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar needs to stop listening to those who worked with the opposition to frustrate PDPs victory in 2019 but have today sneaked into the party to finish off what they started.

They said, “Our presidential candidate and the party leadership must ensure unity and address party loyalists’ anxieties by giving an ear to voices of criticism even when what they say appears harsh and unfriendly; in 2019, we won four states in the North and thirteen in the South, so there is just no reason why the South, including Governor Wike should be given the impression that they now matter less.

