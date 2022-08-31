By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has initiated a dialogue with aspirants who lost their bid to secure the party’s candidacy for various positions during primary elections.

Bwacha who spoke at the meeting with State Assembly, House of Representative and Senate aspirants said the party is already on the path of victory and wants every hand on deck.

He said the atmosphere of the state and the circumstances its citizens have found themselves has positioned the APC to emerge victorious at the polls.

He also reaffirmed that his reason for convoking the dialogue is to solidify the home front before the campaign period.

Briefing newsmen after meeting the stakeholders, Bwacha said Taraba state is on the precipice and citizens of the state are yearning for fresh breadth.

According to him, “We have been able to engage those who contested in the governorship primaries significantly and substantially and the process is still ongoing.

“However, we came here today to initiate a dialogue process with those who lost at the state assembly, house of representative and Senate primary elections.

“We need to come and stabilise the home front right from the state assembly, house of reps and the senate to ensure victory for the party across board.

“Taraba state is on a precipice and the people have lost confidence in governance. That is why we need everyone of them to be involved to salvage the state.”

He also explained that his car gift to former governor of the state, Jolly Nyame, after he was granted pardon by the federal government was not for political reason.

Bwacha who said he served under Nyame during his stint as first executive governor of the state described his former principal as father to all indigenes of Taraba state.

