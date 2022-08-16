By Ebunoluwa Sessou

THE National President, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, yesterday, threw his weight behind the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023 general elections.

Muhammed, who was recently elected as the National Treasurer, Trade Union Congress, TUC, said this in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan.

Muhammed, who is also the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, said that he had always come out in support of the APC since 2015 and 2023 would not be an exception.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the union remains staunch supporters of the second term ambition of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate in 2023.

“I am still a bonafide member of APC; I don’t belong to any other political party since 2015.

“My support is for APC and the Lagos State government. As Lagos government is for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, I am also for Asiwaju. “I, as a card carrying member of APC, throw my weight behind APC from local government level to the federal level with all my members.”

RELATED NEWS