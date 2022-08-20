.

•As Obi urges Christians to pray for Nigeria

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi met with the incumbent governor of the state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka yesterday.

Details of their discussion was not made public, although it was gathered that the 2023 general elections might have formed part of their interaction.

While Obi is a member of the LP, Soludo belongs to All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Obi had earlier visited Paul University, Awka where the national convention of the Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion, EFAC, is taking place.

The LP presidential standard bearer had quietly entered the convention arena so as not to disrupt the prayerful gathering, but the national chairman of EFAC, Bishop Samuel Ezeofor, who spotted him urged Obi to give the gathering a message.

The announcement of his presence sent the arena into a frenzy, with the participants surging forward to have a glimpse of the LP presidential candidate.

Addressing the 9000 registered participants from the 36 states and the federal capital territory, Abuja, Obi told them to remain prayerful because Nigeria is going through difficult times

He said: “People are suffering and we need your prayers as we go into next year’s elections.

“In that election, I plead with you not to look at where the candidates come from while casting your votes. It is however necessary for you to ask questions about the candidates and what they are claiming and whether they are prepared to serve the country because if you fail to do that, the country will continue to have problems.”

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba said the national convention came at the right time when Nigeria was in serious crisis.

Describing EFAC as an indispensable part of the church, the Primate urged Christians not to compromise their faith.

RELATED NEWS