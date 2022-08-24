Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, paid a visit to leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

In a tweet, Obi said he was accompanied on the visit to the Afenifere leader’s home by leaders of the LP.

The tweet reads: “Presently visiting PA Ayo Adebanjo and members of the South and Middle Belt Leadership Forum. The National leaders of the Labour Party and other stakeholders are here too.”

In July, the Afenifere leader said only Obi would govern independently “without the influence of these criminals in the government.”

“It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.

“We know Peter Obi very well, that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria”, Adebanjo had said.

