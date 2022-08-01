Minister of state for Transportation, Hon Ademola Adegoroye

By Dayo Johnson

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has said that members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ondo state, must forge a united front to enhance the chances of the party in winning the 2023 general elections in the State

Adegoroye gave the advice weekend, while hosting leaders of a group within the APC, the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group from Akure South and Akure North local government areas, in Akure, the sate capital.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

According to him” the success of the APC candidates in the coming general elections will rest on the shoulders of unity of purpose among the leaders and members of the party in the State.

While describing the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a credible and sellable candidate who has contributed immensely to national development, Adegoroye, added that an overwhelming victory of the party in 2023 is a collective responsibility for all party leaders.

“Party leaders, especially in Akure South and Akure North LGAs, must forget the divisive issues of the past and come together before the flag off of the campaigns for the general elections.

Thanking the group leaders for the visit and their overwhelming goodwill messages after his appointment as Minister, Adegoroye assured that he will be accessible to them and other leaders and members of the party and will strive to carry everyone along.

Adegoroye, who commended the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for being the rallying point of the party in and outside the State, also thanked APC leaders in the State for their efforts in holding the party together.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the group, who is its State Coordinator, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, said the visit was necessitated by the need to offer support for the Minister in his new role in government.

Ogunleye, who recalled the invitation extended by the group to Adegoroye in 2020 to play crucial role in party activities in the State, hailed his appointment as Minister as deserving and rewarding.

Commending the Minister for identifying with APC members and party activities, Ogunleye promised that members of the group will continue to offer support for him to make a success of his position in government. End

Leaders of the group on the visit included former Commissioner for Natural Resources, Mr. Idowu Otetubi, Director of Administration in the Office of the Senate President, Mr. Femi Fadairo, Chairman of Akure South local government, Mr. Gbenga Olaniyi, Chairman of Akure North local government, Mr. Bankole Ogbesetore and Board member of Oodua Group of Companies, Mr. Oyeleye Fasua, among others.

RELATED NEWS