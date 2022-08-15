By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, chieftains of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are gearing up to storm Ekiti State to receive about 10,000 defecting members of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Those expected at the Tuesday event are the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyiorcha Ayu; vice presidential candidate of the PDP and Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda; Atiku Campaign Spokesperson, Dino Melaye; Raymond Dokpesi and Henrich B. Akomolafe, a member of the House of Representatives.

Organisers of the event, the Ekiti Progressives, in a statement, said they would also unveil a platform to mobilise support for the Atiku-Okowa Presidency.

According to the statement, “members believe the choice of Atiku and Okowa for the 2023 presidency would help in repositioning the country to a better and more functional economy among the comity of nations.

“The PDP in Ekiti state has continued to canvass for support for all elective positions for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, and this would be an added achievement with the decamping of 10,000 strong SDP candidates to the party.”

