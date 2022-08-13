…Finger another presidential candidate’s social media warriors

By Clifford Ndujihe

The National Coordinating Council, NCC, of the Obi-dient Movement, has dissociated supporters of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, from fake news. They said that social media warriors of a desperate presidential candidate, who are allegedly being trained in Abuja were responsible for Ghanaian President’s fake advice to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down for Obi.

NCC Spokesman, Mr Danjuma Musa, in a statement Obi has sustained issue-based comments and his jittery opponents had resorted to fake news to fight him.

His words: “Peter Obi has single- handedly changed petty campaign strategy to an issue based one as it ought to be. “Nigerians have become more awakened, sensitized, informed, animated and determined to take back their Country from these hawks of darkness bedeviling our beloved country.

“I can confidently assure you that Nigerians are decisive in making sure that come 2023 Obi/Datti presidency is confirmed.

“The opposition seeing they have lost grounds in standing shoulder to Shoulder with this exceptional gift to Nigerians (Obi/Datti) have gone down to the mud to deploy dirty tricks to score cheap political points using fake news as their weapon. “The most recent is the Facebook post written with the name of a supposed Peter Obi support group with the obvious intent to tarnish the good image of Peter Obi. The purported letter of the president of Ghana to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu asking him to step down is false, fake and very cheap. “Among all the presidential candidates, Peter Obi has been proven to be not just the best, most reliable and most competent of them all, but also the most decorous and would never need to go this low asking an already defeated candidate to step down.”

RELATED NEWS