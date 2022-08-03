…Says we’re not allowed to operate in Lagos

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos State, Comrade Olukayode Salako, has urged Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general, to disregard anyone parading himself as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state for the 2023 general elections.

This is as he called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to impress on the All Progressive Congress, APC, led government in Lagos to allow other political parties operate freely without being suppressed or intimidated.

Salako, who spoke at official unveiling of the newly constituted State Executive Committee of the party in Ikeja, Tuesday, insisted that there was no factions of LP in Lagos.

According to him, the party was yet to nominate a flag bearer for the governorship election in the state, and would do so before August 12, in accordance with the Electoral Act.

He said: “All the names flying around are just aspirants. INEC has not published the names of candidates for the governorship election in Lagos. We still have until August 12 to tidy up the preparations and do the needful. We are taking our time to present the most credible, suitable, and qualified candidate who’s socially appealing to all especially, the youths who brought this great revolution upon our party”.

Speaking on the issue of factions in the party, the chairman added: “There are no factions in the Lagos Labour Party. The present caretaker committee was duly, legally and constitutionally constituted by the National Executive Committee. The previous exco was also appointed and not elected and when their tenure expired, the national leadership in its wisdom appointed another caretaker committee in line with the party’s constitution.

“The tenure of the present leadership in the state is three months. Our mandate, within this three months is to reorganize, rebuild and reposition the party as a tool to winning elections, and our mission is to make LP the next ruling party in Lagos. This is achievable because we have all it will take – the experience, mental capabilities and other resources to win election in Lagos.”

Meanwhile, the party has cried out over alleged intimidation and disruption of its activities and programmes by the ruling APC administration in the state.

“We know the challenges opposition political parties face in Lagos. We are not allowed to operate freely, and we can’t continue leadership ineptitude in this state. We therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari, IGP Usman Baba and the heads of other security agencies to please, appeal to the ruling party in Lagos to allow us run our party”, Salako appealed.

