

We’re tired of his intimidation in Rivers, Sara Igbe fires

Accuses Wike of clannish delivery of development projects

As APC accuses Gov of insensitivity to measles death in Abua/Odual

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

NATIONAL Coordinator of South South Elders Forum, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, on Tuesday joined the string of criticisms against Governor Nyesom Wike on his vow to demolish hospitality spots found harbouring political gatherings for stirring violence over the 2023 general elections in Rivers state.

Sara Igbe, former National Publicity Secretary, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in response to Wike’s warning stressed that such threats would not suppress ongoing efforts to rescue Rivers state from the grips of the governor.

The elder statesman said, “This is time for rescue mission. Rivers state has been seized by Governor Wike. We do not know how he spends our money and we do not want such to continue, so he can not cow hotel owners, cannot cow politicians.

“He cannot threaten hotel owners to disallow politicians or political parties from meeting to strategize on how to take over government in 2023. He does not have powers to demolish hotels of Rivers people. We are tired of his intimidation in Rivers. This is a political democracy and we must exercise our rights to choose who governs us.”

Sara-Igbe accused tough talking Wike of clannish concentration of development projects by his administration in his home locality, asking, “Why must all the projects be only in Obio-Akpor that does not produce oil? Why is it that the 13 percent derivation fund is not utilized for the oil bearing communities?

“Let him tell us how he is utilizing the 13 percent derivation, and how he is awarding the projects. Let the governor tell us why he cannot cross a bridge from Tombia to Ogbakiri if he can build 12 flyovers in Obio-Akpor alone. These are simple things we are asking. Let the House of Assembly hold him accountable.”

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has chided Governor Wike for perceived insensitivity to the plight of helpless residents in some communities in Abua/Odual Local Government Area where ravaging outbreak of measles has reportedly killed 50 children.

Rivers APC Spokesman, Chief Chris Finebone, in the party’s statement hammered that, “These deaths of were avoidable had the Rivers Government done the needful. Outbreak of measles in the area is as a result of neglect, lack of surveillance by public health officials, failure to immunize babies, and lack of sensitization of the local population.

“However, while Governor Wike was busy vain glorifying self during so-called commissioning of the 7th overhead bridge in Port Harcourt, elsewhere in Abua-Odual communities, distraught, grief stricken parents were burying dead children killed by measles.

“It beats the imagination of descent minds that same Abua-Odual Local Government Area belongs to the axis where annual floods ravage without end and the governor of the State never cares.”

