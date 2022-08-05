.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has thanked the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima respectively for his appointment as the official spokesperson of the party’s presidential campaign organisation.

Keyamo, in a statement issued via his Twitter handle on Friday, said he was grateful that he was found worthy to lead the line in the APC 2023 presidential campaign council as official spokesperson.

He said, “I am humbled because both great leaders have been reputed to possess the uncanny ability to nurture mentees.”

The national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu had earlier announced Keyamo at a briefing when he led Tinubu and Shettima to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the meeting was to brief the president and get his approval on the party’s plans regarding the campaign outfit and organogram.

Adamu equally announced Barr Hanatu Musa Musa was named the deputy spokesperson.

Recall that Tinubu and the leadership of the APC, on Thursday, presented the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as the presidential campaign Director-General.

