By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Barely five months to the 2023 general elections, a former chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State, Chris Eluemuno, has expressed optimism that the presidential election would end in favour of the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, since, by the electoral reform, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has made rigging virtually difficult.

He said that for the fact that there will not be room for rigging the election by the electoral act, Obi is favoured to carry the day because Nigerians know that among all the presidential candidates running for election, only Obi is the one who can return this country to the part of success.

Eluemuno, who spoke to newsmen, yesterday, at his country home, Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, emphasised that with the electronic system of voting, it would be difficult for anybody to try to rig the election and once it is not rigged, Obi is going to win.

Elder Eluemuno was a former Chief Press Secretary to the Second Republic civilian governor of Old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, as well as a one-time President-General of his Nkwelle-Ezunaka community.

He, however, warned that if by overt or covert, the election was rigged, what would befall the nation would be more than the EndSARS episode.

“If they try and rig it, they will see more than they saw during the EndSARS protest. Nigerians are set for a showdown if the man of the people is denied his victory.”

RELATED NEWS