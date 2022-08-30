Pic- Pastor Kumuyi and Former Ondo governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko at the crusade in Ondo town.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has pleaded with the

General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, to help seek the face of God for the emergence of a righteous leader and for Nigerians to rejoice again, come 2023.

Mimiko, said this during the six day Global crusade, with the theme “Triumphant Power”, organised by the clergyman in Ondo town, Ondo state.

He said that the nation is heavily engrossed in iniquity and would have gone into extinction but for the prayers of true men of God like Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

“The importance of leadership cannot be overemphasized. As you pray for this nation, Please pray for Nigeria so that we can have righteous leaders in our Nation.

So that the people can rejoice again”.

“Nigeria had on several occasions got to the precipice of collapse but always get delivered at that brink, which of course is a function of your prayers and true men of God like you”.

The former governor,compared Nigeria’s situation to that of Sodom and Gomorrah where sin and crime overwhelmed the nation.

He said that “Nigeria is again at the cross road with the 2023 elections and pleaded for earnest supplications from the man of God for Nigeria to make a head way.

Mimiko described Pastor Kumuyi as God’s General of Generals and a great blessing to this generation and mankind.

He thanked him for his selflessness and sacrifice for the nation Nigeria and particularly for the Global Crusade which has been brought to Ondo State.

Recall that pastor Kumuyi had earlier allayed the fears of Nigerians over the 2023 general election, saying it’s in God’s perfect hands.

According to him” As to next year, 2023 election, everything is in the hands of God. I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Would there be election next year? would there not be election? Who will emerge as the president of our country? Who will come out as governor of each the states?

” All these are known to God before the beginning of time and what we want as answer are in God’s hands.

“What God wants will come through. When a lion is coming, no rat stands in his way and says you can’t pass. He said .

