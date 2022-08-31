By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A political support group, ‘Grassroots Movement for Asiwaju Tinubu and Shettima’ (G-MATS) has assured that the combination of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen Kashim Shettima will redefine governance and place the country on a higher pedestal come 2023.

The group stated that the 2023 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima are not only time tested politicians, but are also seasoned administrators who left behind worthwhile legacies of good governance when they both served as governors of Lagos and Borno States respectively.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, a chieftain of the ruling party and one of the leaders of the group, Omooba Adekunle Adebayo Ayoola revealed that G-MATS is all out to mobilise at least 10,000 votes in each of the 20 local government areas in Ogun State to ensure a landslide victory for Tinubu/Shettima presidency come 2023.

Ayoola explained that “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a world-class leader. He is so passionate about making this country great. He has always been a political leader that is committed towards advancing cause of good governance, quality life for the people”.

“The prosperity of Lagos today, being the fifth largest economy in the world can’t be taken away from the solid foundation Tinubu laid for the State during his eight years governorship tenure. He is the type that is gifted with drafting highly talented and gifted Nigerians on board to fix the country”.

“Asiwaju is a champion of unity in diversity, he has the wealth of experience to stabilise this country and drive everyone across the different tribes to achieve the national goal. Luckily, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima is another redoubtable politician and leader from the north who was also fantastic with governance during his eight years as governor of Borno State.

Ayoola stated that the group believes that a more prosperous Nigeria will emerge under the leadership of these two great Nigerians and astute administrators given their pedigree and love for the country.

