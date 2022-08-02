.

The member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Mr. Onofiok, has promised to work for the emergence of the PDP Governorship Candidate for 2023, Pastor Umo Eno.

Luke stated this earlier today at the palace of Oku Ibom Ibibio and Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, during a reconciliatory meeting.

Declaring his support for Umo Eno’s ambition during the high powered meeting, the former Speaker of the 6th Assembly, who was also an aspirant in the primaries that produced Umo Eno said, “I have to honour my people, my fathers – the traditional rulers, the PDP which gave me a platform to serve the people. I will work for the emergence of Pastor Umo Eno as Governor of Akwa Ibom State come 2023.”

In his response, Pastor Umo Eno, said, “I will work with you with open heart. I am your senior in age but God has raised you as my senior in politics. I will never take this for granted. Help me reassure your teeming supporters that your people shall be my people.”

Putting a seal to the truce brokered in his palace, Akwa Ibom Supreme Monarch Ntenyin Solomon Etuk appreciated all parties involved and charged them to work together in the interest of peace and overall development of Akwa Ibom people.

“Go and work together as great sons of Akwa Ibom and get the victory.” Ntenyin Solomon advised.

Pundits have described this move as a major milestone in the political development of Akwa Ibom, in respect of the 2023 gubernatorial election noting that it brightens the chances of Pastor Umo Eno to win the election.

