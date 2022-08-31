Storm ‘Buhari House’; want state party chair sacked

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, yesterday, stormed the ‘Buhari House’ national secretariat of the party and demanded the immediate sack of Mr. Ugochukwu Agballah-led State Working Committee.

The leaders were led by former Senate President and South East leader in the defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the party, Senator Ken Nnamani.

Others include former Enugu State governor, Sullivan Chime; former Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama; General J.O.J. Okoloagu Board (retd); Senator Ayogu Eze, Gbazuagu Gbazuagu, and former State Assembly speaker, Eugene Odo.

Others are Ifeanyi Nwoga, Onyemuche Nnamani, and Director General, Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu.

In their petition addressed to the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and titled, “Appeal and petition for urgent intervention to rescue the APC in Enugu from its downward spiral, implosion and imminent collapse”, the petitioners noted that a major crack emerged during the last state Congress, when Mr. Ugochukwu Agballah was surreptitiously manoeuvred into the party to become its state chairman to the bewilderment and vehement opposition of a majority of the party members who knew his antecedents as a person and in Enugu State politics.

Part of the petition read: “The Chairman may wish to recall that as Chairman of All Progressives Congress National Peace and Reconciliation Committee that H.E Sullivan Chime, immediate past Governor of Enugu State had led a protest of stakeholders/elders of Enugu State All Progressives Congress Chapter against the emergence of Ugo Agaballah as State Chairman on two grounds: “Non-membership of Ugo Agballah and controversial and irregular process of Ugo Agballah’s emergence as State Chairman.

“Ugo Agballah was given the benefit of the doubt by a few leaders of the Party and issued a Certificate of Return. It was felt by those few leaders that the Party needed to change direction at all costs and have a vibrant leader who could finally unite the Party in the state. Unfortunately, the new Chairman did not waste time in proving those majority leaders who opposed his emergence correct in their warning.

“He immediately and systematically dismantled the core of the Party structure and brought in his followers. He insulted the Party leaders, including those few who supported his emergence, sidelined them completely in matters affecting the running of the Party in the state and has been operating as a Sole Administrator or indeed a Dictator! The result has been the withdrawal from the Party of a growing number of important leaders and members.

“The Party is imploding and on the brink of imminent collapse. It is in no position as things stand, to be competitive in the general elections. The leaders now believe that a radical solution is called for to save the state party from total collapse and disgrace in the state.

*The aim is to unify the party through the appointment of a Caretaker Chairman as the current Chairman has alienated and lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the state party and its leadership.

“Very importantly, it should be noted that he has been lawfully removed by his Udi/Agbudu ward of Udi LGA of Enugu State on the 19th day of August, 2022 by an overwhelming majority of party members in his ward.

“We urge the NWC to immediately save the party in Enugu State from total collapse by removing Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa from office and in his place, put a Caretaker Chairman who should be someone not within the present State Executive Committee. The party still s tands a chance of remedying the situation and being competitive in the General Elections”, they stated.

