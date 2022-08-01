.

The National Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, has said “the choice before Nigerians in 2023 is between democracy or Sharia, liberty or bondage, and equality or discrimination. The past seven years of the Buhari administration is a foretaste of what is to come, with increasing intensity.”

‘’Already, Sharia ideology is demonstrating its aversion for western education and civilization with the closure of universities for many months. An educated populace is not a preference of sponsors of Sharia ideology. The Almajiris of northern Nigeria is credible evidence.

A Country of “DHIMMIS” (Second class citizens)

‘’NCEF is not unmindful of the activities of political jobbers, particularly in the Church, and wish to caution those who place money above moral values to take heed. There are 389 ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and 386 of these nationalities do not subscribe to any religious ideology as way of life.

‘’The ethnic nationalities should talk to each other and realize that if they mishandle the 2023 elections, they would have signed their descendants off as “dhimmis” (second class citizens) in their land of nativity and released their ancestral land for possession by those who manipulate religion for cultural and political domination.

‘’After the discriminatory and insensitive administration of President Buhari, Nigeria requires a breath of fresh air from intolerance and discrimination. Before coming into power, President Buhari was quoted affirming his pro-Sharia conviction and stated unequivocally that he was prepared to fight another civil war to ensure that Nigeria became Sharia compliant. The past seven years confirmed that he meant every word that he uttered.

‘’Under the circumstances, ethnic nationalities in Nigeria should gear up to resist the Muslim-Muslim ticket as well as replacement of President Buhari by another Muslim. Nigeria requires respite from 13 years of daily bloodshed by Islamist insurgents.

‘’A Muslim President should not replace President Buhari so that balance can be restored to the country. The liberty and security of Nigerians depend on it.

‘’It amounts to pure mischief to make the Muslim-Muslim ticket a Christian versus Muslim affair. It is deeper than that. We are dealing with democracy versus Sharia. The national ideology and identity of Nigeria is at stake.

‘’There is a deliberate attempt to distort the DNA of Nigeria and reformat the country into what it was not established to be. If the ethnic nationalities should permit this to stand, they would have consigned their descendants into perpetual bondage.

‘’Already, the Fulanis boast openly that they are born-to-rule, and that God has given them Nigeria as their inheritance. 2023 election is the decisive year.

Expansion of feudalism

‘’The Muslim-Muslim ticket is a deliberate ploy by the northern oligarchy to extend its feudalism beyond the North to the rest of the country. If it should work, all Nigerians will suffer the consequences.

‘’The Yoruba Muslims, the Ibo Muslims, the Ijaw Muslims, and every other citizen will become “dhimmis”. It is unfortunate that desperation for political power made some politicians to acquiesce to this conspiracy.

‘’It should be emphasized that Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be perceived as conflict between Christianity and Islam. This is a major distraction. The real target is the ethnic nationalities that own Nigeria.

‘’The ethnic nationalities consist of Christians, Muslims, traditionalists, and free thinkers. The Muslim-Muslim ticket is only in the interest of the northern oligarchy, even though efforts will be made to persuade Muslims nationwide to support it. ‘’From the way the northern oligarchy ran the North aground, Muslims from the other regions will not benefit anything in the long run.

Promote democracy

‘’It is in the best interest of all Nigerians to promote democracy as the sole national ideology. The founding fathers of Nigeria birthed this country on the principles of freedom of choice, freedom of expression, and freedom of worship. We must do everything possible to maintain liberty in the country. We should not place coming generations in bondage.’’

RELATED NEWS