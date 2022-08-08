By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The newly elected leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has been urged not to allow itself to be used as tools by politicians to achieve their selfish aims especially as the period of electioneering begins.

The body was however reminded to be mindful of one of its responsibilities which is maintaining the peace hence it should not be allowed to be dragged into disrepute by selfish people.

The charge was given on Monday by Yakubu Dati, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Plateau State.

Dati, who is the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning also took a swipe at the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for trying to pull the APC down because they lost out in the quest to be picked as running mate to Senator Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued in Jos and tagged: “Babachir, Dogara: Unmasking the Judas dragging CAN to disrepute,” Dati said, “The Christian Associations of Nigeria (CAN), established to make peace reign in the country by settling ethnic and religious crisis has gone through a lot over the years. Since it has elected a new leadership to steer its affairs, it is pertinent to offer the body a word or two of advice to save it from being used by politicians to achieve their selfish aims more so as we are on the cusp of another political season.

“It is no longer news that immediately after the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu picked former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, that CAN took a position on the matter siding with certain APC members, especially former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. David Babachir Lawal and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who lost out in the quest to be appointed running mate to Tinubu, to reject the ticket.

“But it is now an open secret that the position of CAN, may have been influenced by the duo, purely out of vendetta against the APC presidential candidate, for not looking their way to pick his running mate. They forget that it was Asiwaju Tinubu who nominated David Babachir Lawal as Secretary to the Government of the Buhari administration as a mark of respect for the Adamawa born politician.

“Left for Tinubu who was then one of the national leaders of the APC, Babachir would have continued in office and probably even retained the position in the second tenure of the Buhari administration like his kinsman, Boss Mustapha has done, but for the notorious “grass cutting” controversy that eased him out of the government.

Notwithstanding, the Jagaba of Borgu, in an attempt to rehabilitate the sacked former SGF, gave him the responsibility of shortlisting possible vice presidential candidates for him.”

He added, “That simple task was twisted to favour certain parochial interests. Babachir recommended the Northeast and Northwest for the position to the detriment of the North Central geopolitical zone, which is the hub of Christianity in the Northern Nigeria.

This ostensibly, was to foreclose the consideration of Plateau State which paraded the only Christian Governor of APC in Northern Nigeria…

“As evidence that Babachir was not sincere in his recommendation, he immediately took advantage of the religious fault lines together with Dogara, the other aggrieved VP hopeful who lost lost out, ignited the Muslim- Muslim controversy and unwittingly recruited CAN into the fray… Due to the hullabaloo generated by the duo of Babachir and Dogara, the Asiwaju has gone ahead to pick Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum to lead his campaign as the Director General.

“This choice is based on Gov Lalong’s enviable track record of fairness regardless of tribe, religion or creed. His excellent management of men and resources resulting in the restoration of relative peace in the once restive Plateau State has projected him to national limelight… Those trying to rock the boat by insinuating that his appointment is an attempt to ridicule Christians were the same lot that campaign vigorously against Christians candidates, including an ordained pastor, at the APC primaries.

“The APC northern Christians are now energized, more than ever before, to pour themselves into the campaign. Religious bodies should be accommodating to all adherents without allowing themselves to be led by the nose by those who remember the association only when their selfish interests are at stake.

Religious leaders should be wary of being reduced to lap dogs of politicians.

This is the real challenge before the new leadership of CAN.”

