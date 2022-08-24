… says party will win 25, more states

John Alechenu, Abuja

Despite the internal wrangling within the Peoples Democratic Party, the party’s National Chairman , Sen. Iyiocha Ayu, has expressed confidence that the party will win at least 25 states in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu spoke after an interactive session with the party’s governorship candidates, at the PDP National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

While speaking about the crux of the meeting, Ayu said, “The candidates came and express their concerns in their various states.

“They briefed us on the efforts they are making in their various states to win the election as you know, the elections will be won in the states not just at the national level.

He further said, “I am very happy with the progress that are made so far in various states and some of the little issues that we have clarified and it was an extremely useful meeting.

“So, we are happy that the members of the party are very determined that we don’t just win at the national level.

“States of Assembly, National Assembly, state governorship, we want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent.“

Also speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said, “The chairman has already spoken you know we are loyal party members.

“We believe in the supremacy and sanctity of the party and he has already told you that the mood is very excellent.

“The candidates are coming together uniting the party to discuss, even issues of reconciliation.

“So, it is a very democratic party he is open and we have asked him all the question that we need to ask about how to win the elections and then the strategies are ours we don’t have to relate it to the media now, but certainly we are on course.“

Mohammed also denied knowledge of a meeting held between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, some PDP governors sympathetic to him and the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in Europe.

In response to a question on the subject, the Bauchi State Governor said, “I am not aware of the meeting between other party members and governor Wike.“

Also speaking at the event, Kaduna State Governorship Candidate and Chairman of PDP Governorship Candidates’ Forum, Isa Mohammed Ashiru, said, “We are here on a consultative meeting with our leaders on the way forward and we have extended discussions and views, regarding the 2023 elections and we are home and dry.

“We don’t have crisis in PDP. I don’t know where you got this information.“

