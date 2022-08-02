By Ochuko Akuopha

COALITION of political parties in Delta Central and concerned civil society groups have adopted the flagbear of Young Peoples Party, YPP, Ogheneovo Edewor, as their preferred candidate for the Senatorial seat in the 2023 general election.

The groups, in a statement by the Vice Chairman, Market Women Association, Delta Central Chapter, Mrs Agness Okorodudu, Coordinator, Coalition of All Political Parties in Delta Central, Sunny Okoro and others, lauded the sterling leadership qualities of Edewor.

The groups held that since the current incumbent Senator representing the district is not seeking re-election, the best person to step into his shoes is Edewor,

“it is only wise that Ogheneovo Edewor is elected to the Senate to provide an uncommon leadership and promote the interest of Urhobo Nation.

” We want someone who will do our bidding and not one who will lord himself on us. Someone who will be a servant-leader who can identify with us as a people.

“The time has come for all people of goodwill to stand behind the candidate of the YPP to represent our dreams and aspirations as a people and we must do all we can to defend our votes”, the statement said.

