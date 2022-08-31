By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As political parties deepen activities ahead of 2023 general elections, a support group for Atiku/Okowa presidency, Special Operations Support Organization (SOSO) For Atiku/Okowa, Tuesday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to transmit election results electronically.

The call was made by an amnesty ex-militant, self-styled General Preye John Ekpebide, and Public Relationship Officer, and Lady Theresa Aladi Eri, on behalf of the group, which they pointed that INEC should abide by the Electoral Act ahead of the general elections in 2023.

The group said, “The attention of the Special Operations Support Organization (SOSO) For Atiku/Okowa has been drawn to the recent brawl over the Independent National Election Commission’s, INEC, intention to revert to transmission of election results via manual method.

“INEC should keep to the promise it made on 21st August, 2022.

“SOSO for Atiku/Okowa is glad with the assurances and clarification on electronic transmission of election result made by the INEC Chairman.

“The organization and other well meaning Nigerians were agitated by the recent short interview granted to a national newspaper on the procedure for result management during elections.

“Some have interpreted the

explanation on result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of result and reverted to the manual process.

“For clarity, the INEC Chair stated, and we quote him, “The procedure for result transmission remains the same as it was in the recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. There will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

“We wish to reassure Nigerians that the electronic transmission of result has come to stay.

“It adds to the credibility and transparency of the process when citizens follow polling unit level

results on the INEC Result Viewing (ReV) portal on real-time on Election Day.

“There will be no change or deviation in subsequent elections. SOSO reiterated that the entire gamut of result management is provided for in Sections 60, 62 and 64 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“In line with the provision of the law, the Commission, in April this year, released a detailed clarification of the procedure for transmission, collation and declaration of result which was shared with all stakeholders and uploaded to our website.”

He (Ekpebide) added that “Based on this we appeal to Nigerians to be calm and avail themselves of the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s detailed explanation on the procedure and not reach a conclusion on the basis of media headlines as assured by the National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye”

