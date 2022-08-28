Ahead of the 2023 general elections, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North have agreed to take over the region for the party, after an in-house strategic meeting today in Abuja.

The leaders which cut across the nine (9) anioma local government areas of delta state resolved to do everything human possible to take over Delta North For the party.

Speaking at the meeting, which also had in attendance, all of the aspirants from the region, the party deputy governorship candidate, Rt . Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, thanked the leaders for the unity of purpose.

Osanebi appreciated the leaders for their genuine and unalloyed support since he was announced officially as the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party.

He further promised to continue to consult and relate with the leaders on critical issues that relate to the general elections and post election matters as it concerns the region.

The leaders affirmed that the party is better positioned in the region now, for election victory and ready to maximise the opportunity.

The meeting was held at the Abuja home of Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Juliet Olejeme former Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund and financial secretary to the Goodluck Jonathan campaign organization during the 2015 general elections.

It had in attendance, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, State Deputy Chairman of the Party, Barr. Francis Obigbor, Senatorial Chairman, Chief Adizue Elueka and other prominent leaders feom the region.

