By Fortune Eromosele

A group, the Nigeria Diaspora Youth Ambassador, NDYA, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow Nigerians in diaspora participate in the coming 2023 general elections.

The group in a statement in Abuja, said Nigerians are interested in the 2023 elections and that those in diaspora should not be denied the opportunity to vote.

NDYA President, Amb. David Alozie, said, “Nigerian Youths and every Nigerian across the globe are interested in voting during the general elections especially the president as that has a lot to contribute on how their affairs would be attended to by whoever becomes the commander-in-Chief.

“So, for us this is a simple message to the government on how eager the diaspora is and if given the opportunity to vote through online, we would be glad.”

On his part, Deputy President, NDYA, Samson Ameh Imaben, express optimism about the youths causing a decisive change cum 2023.

According to him, “I am excited by what I see here, before our arrival we thought it was just the usual social media campaign that will start on Facebook and Twitter and the likes, by what I have witnessed here today the youth truly have come to understand how critical next election is in the country.

“At every society the youth have the number and when channelled and well utilize, it will definitely yield positive results.

“The youths are the future and if they don’t come out their future will continue to swing in a balance.”

