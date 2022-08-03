By Haruna Aliyu

A staunch political figure of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Maiyama local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Kurun Kuku Maiyama alongside Four Thousand Two hundred and Nineteen of his supporters have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The decampees were received at a rally in Maiyama town yesterday. The event was attended by mammoth crowd stakeholders of the party.

Announcing his defection alongside thousands of decampees from PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kurun Kuku said the sterling leadership qualities of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu , his developmental achievements as well as how he was able to handle the State during the period of Covid-19 pandemic influenced them to join APC.

“We joined APC because we believe in the good leadership of our Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku, the development we have seen in the State and how he was able to control the economy of the state during the pandemic, at a time when other states were locked down , people are allowed free movement unhindered”, he said.

