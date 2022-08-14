Senator Ibikunle Amosun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Indications that the imme diate past governor of Ogun State, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, may be probed emerged weekend when the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state met and expressed their displeasure over his recent outburst during which he said the 2019 election which produced Governor Dapo Abiodun was rigged in his favour.

The Ogun APC Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, who berated the ex-governor over the statement, noted that such outburst was unbecoming of a statesman. After a closed-door meeting with the leaders of the ruling party in the 20 local government areas of the state on Friday, it was learnt that the party leaders called for disciplinary measures against Amosun.

In 2019, Amosun was suspended from the party for backing candidates of the All Progressives Movement (APM) against the APC. Sanusi said he was the Acting Chairman of the party in 2019, declaring that the election which produced the incumbent governor was the most credible in the history of Ogun. According to him, the electorate overwhelmingly voted for Abiodun and stood against any move to overturn their will.

He added that the moves by then-governor to ensure that his candidate won were thwarted by the vigilant and irrepressible people of Ogun. Sanusi assured Abiodun that the State Working Committee of the party had commenced mobilisation of party members across the 20 local governments of the state for his re-election.

He hinted further the party might probe the rigging allegation raised by the former governor, noting that it was high time the anti-party activities of the senator was investigated.

Meanwhile, Abiodun, in preparation for the general elections, donated a bus to the State Executive Council. This, he said, was to enhance the operations ahead of the elections.

