.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two persons, yesterday, lost their lives in an accident that occurred around Conoil on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The State Sector commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, who revealed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the accident occurred around 10.55am.

He said the incident involved a Honda Pilot with number plate ABJ178CE and a motorcycle (Bajaj Boxer) with number plate AAA213QM.

He said: “The crash occurred at about 1055 hours on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway around Conoil. A total of three male adults were involved, unfortunately two of them were killed in the crash while the third person was unhurt.”

Umar said the suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed, which according to him led to loss of control as the Honda Pilot driver hit and killed the motorcycle rider and his passenger.

He added that the remains of the dead had been deposited at IDERA Mortuary, Sagamu.

RELATED NEWS