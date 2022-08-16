.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong,Jos

No fewer than 16 suspected bandits and two community members lost their lives, weekend, when some vigilantes engaged suspected bandits during a clash at Bangalala community in the Wase local government area of Plateau State.

Neither the spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, keeping peace in the area, Major Ishaku Takwa, nor the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, could confirm the development at press time, but a resident, Umar Danladi, said the vigilantes had to engage the bandits who have been terrorizing many communities in the area in recent times.

The resident said there was a need for action to be taken to support the security agents in stemming the tide of insecurity in the area.

However, security personnel, who did not want to be named, told Vanguard: “The security would have to confirm the claim because the community people did not inform any security agency of the development. The Operation Safe Haven stationed at Pinau did not know anything about it, and the DPO in Wase knew nothing.

RELATED NEWS