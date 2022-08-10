Nicolas Otamendi. Credit: Rex Features

By Efosa Taiwo

Tattoos are now fast becoming a popular thing among footballers. Argentine star Lionel Messi, it will be recalled, at the start of his career never had a tattoo on his body. But all that will later change as the six-time world footballer of the year has tattoos both in his back and his potent left leg.

Here is however a compilation of 10 footballers with crazy tattoos.

Nicolas Otamendi

The former Manchester City defender has his back stark with tattoos. However, the tattoo is not without its meaning as it carries the face of his grandfather and loved ones. It also carries the face of famous TV personalites such as Tommy Shelby from the famous BBC series Peaky Blinders. Walter White from the American TV show ‘Breaking Bad’ and Ragnar from the series “Vikings”.

Joe Hart

Joe Hart. Credit: Instagram

The English goalkeeper has a tattoo of armor on his right shoulder. To him, the tattoo signifies protection and empowerment and one would not raised eyebrows considering he is a goalkeeper who needs to protect his goalpost from taking in goals.

Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal. Credit: Twitter

Arturo Vidal, on his neck, has a tattoo with the inscription “Never Give Up”. The Chilean came from a background and has had to surmount plethora of challenges to become who he is today and the sporting world.

Dani Alves

Dani Alves. Credit: Bodyartguru.com

The Brazillian who now plies his trade for also joins the rank of footballers who have several tattoos on their body, but that of his mum’s face inked on his right arm is too significant to be ignored.

Neymar

Neymar. Credit: Instagram

There is no way the Brazillian winger would not make it to this list. His glitz and glamour lifestyle is not one devoid of tattoos. He is said to have about 40 tattoos but a bright and sharp inking of his sister, Rafaella Santos of his right arm speaks volumes, especially of the relationship the duo have.

Kevin Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng . Credit: Eurofootballrumours

The Ghana international has the map of Africa on his left bicep and another tattoo dedicated to his former club, AC Milan. The tattoos symbolize the love he has for his roots: Africa and AC Milan, a club where arguably he played his best football.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi. Credit: thesun.co.uk

With tattoos such as the hand of his first son, Thiago holding a football on his first leg. Jesus Christ’s face on his right hand and others, a kiss tattoo on his upper groin calls for curiosity.

The tattoo is dedicated to his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo whom Messi has been with since childhood. She has grown to become Messi’s best friend, biggest supporter, life partner and children’s mother.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Credit: AFP

The Swedish Legend has the highlight of the colony of tattoos on his body being a set of numbers which is said to mean the ‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic code’.

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos. Credit: Instagram

The PSG defender comes in 2nd place with his six-starred symbols on his left triceps.

The six-star symbols are said to signify six traits: love, knowledge, wisdom, life, understanding and loyalty.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay. Credit: Pinterest

The Dutch star is known as the King of Tattoos with an image of a lion covering all his back area. To Depay, among all the qualities, his at his back signifies the strength of his heart, especially having been through many challenges and conquered all.

