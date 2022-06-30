A faith-based charity organisation, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF), has disbursed over N39 million to 104 people at Alausa Secretariat Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos.

The beneficiaries are widows and those battling health challenges including some non-Muslims.

The event was meant to commemorate the 2022 International Widows’ Day.

Executive Director of the foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju lamented that widows all over the world, are passing through a lot of hardships which include loneliness, poverty, burden of catering for their children, alienation, discrimination and stigmatisation among others.

He added that the security situation in the country has worsened the condition of many widows.

“Our foundation has been working assiduously to alleviate some of the challenges confronting widows as much as we can. We engage in series of counseling, training and economic empowerment schemes among others for widows,” he said.

Olagunju called on wealthy Nigerians to come to their aid, especially in the area of medical support to save more lives, adding that, “The amount required to effectively take care of the medical needs of applicants is far beyond what we were able to give them. For example, we had an applicant that needed about N15 million and we could only give her N2 million.

“Our foundation has over the years been assisting widows, people with health challenges and communities to live a comfortable life. We’ll not rest on our oars to continue to help the helpless in the society and make life meaningful to the downtrodden,” he said.

Chairman of the foundation, Prof. Tajudeen Yusuf, a senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, said the foundation doesn’t look at colour, tribe or religious background before rendering assistance.

“Ours is to assist humanity be it Muslims, Christians and people of other faith. The people you saw here today didn’t just come. They were invited by us for economic empowerment, health and educational support.

“But before the invitation, they had been interviewed and we were able to know their challenges with the purpose of finding solutions to them. That’s why we have invited the beneficiaries from different parts of the country,” he said.

A beneficiary, Balkees Owolabi thanked the Foundation for the support.

“I lost my husband last year. I needed support and Alhamdulillah, I got it,” she said

Another widow, Monsurat Raheem, said: “I faced a lot of challenges after the death of my husband, especially financial. But when I came to ZSF for support, I found favour,” she said.