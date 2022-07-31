.

Ayo Onikoyi

A new sitcom, produced by Steve ‘Yaw’ Onu in partnership with StarTimes, and featuring the cast of “My Flatmates” premiered on Thursday in Lagos.

On StarTimes, fans will be treated to the same level of laughter on ‘My Flatmates’ as Sparadise parades some of the original casts and crew on the popular ‘My Flatmates’ series like Buchi, Yaw, Senator, Tomama, and Tony Akposheri, among others. The series is directed by John Njamah and Patrick Nkamiang; and written by Steve Yaw Onu, Buchi, Senator and I Go Save, among others.

A cross-section of corporate bigwigs including Cash Token’s management team, Nollywood actors, comedians and the press had a foretaste of the series which airs from August 4, Mondays to Fridays on ST Nollywood Plus Channel on StarTimes as well as the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

Sparadise captures the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters and quarrels that ensue, comically told using notable comedians.

Speaking at the premiere, the producer of Sparadise, Yaw said, “For the choice of cast, some of the actors were specifically written for the role Kunle Remi, Ngozi Nwosu, the albino guy, Expatriate, Buchi, Senator, Lolo. Some of the characters were written for them.

“It’s a comedy and whether you like it or not, you can never have enough laughter; and with the situation of things in the country, we need more of it. So Sparadise is an educational, interesting, interactive, and real-life situation that you just bring into bear.

Also speaking, Alex Jian, CEO, StarTimes Nigeria said that the entertainment provider is keeping to its words of growing original content locally with a view to giving Nollywood fans something juicier to enjoy at a pocket-friendly price.

