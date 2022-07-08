…says religious freedom threatened by church bombings, kidnappings, killings of clergy, worshippers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has decried the activities of terrorists in Nigerian lamenting that the county is currently under siege.

The Governor also cautioned that the bombing of churches, the kidnappings and killing of the clergy and worshippers by the terrorists was meant to scare the people and restrict their religious freedom.

The assertion was contained in the Governor’s address to Nigerians in Diaspora and friends of Nigeria at the Freedom of Religion and Belief (FoRB) International Ministerial Fringe Events on Nigeria, organized by Para-Mallam Peace Foundation and the International Organisation for Peace-Building and Social Justice in London.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Diaspora Affairs, Peter Ichull, made available to newsmen weekend in Makurdi the Governor also made a compelling presentation on religious freedom for all Nigerians saying that “freedom is humanity’s most valuable commodity, and equally its most contested.”

According to Ichull, the Governor said “it was for this reason that every just and progressive society must uphold certain freedoms for all people as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human rights, the international covenant on civil and political rights, the constitutions of most nations, including Nigeria and other rights’ documents.”

He said while questioning the state of freedom in Nigeria, “Governor Ortom emphasized that Freedom of Religion and Belief is all-important since it ensures that every individual has the right to worship in peace and security as well as change religion or belief at any time without the fear of persecution.

“The Governor decried the activities of terrorists in Nigeria saying the country is under siege and that bombing Churches and killing the clergy and worshippers was meant to send fear into the living to restrict their religious freedom.

“He challenged Nigerians in the Diaspora to use the international environment with its free press to draw attention to problems in their country and speak against religious extremism.”

To solve the intractable security problems, Governor Ortom was quoted as saying that Benue state “was forced to enact the ‘Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017’ and other security measures.”

He said in addition to the ranching legislation which had received support across the country and copied by other sister states, the Governor “recommended among other things; honesty on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari in political appointments and siting of development projects to reflect the nation’s diversity in addition to urgently addressing flagrant attacks on Christians on account of their faith.

“He urged the International Organization for Peace-Building and Social justice (PSJ UK), organizers of the International Ministerial Fringe Events on Nigeria, and other organizations with like-minded objectives to use their voices to ensure the Federal Government of Nigeria lives up to its constitutional responsibilities of promoting and upholding Nigeria’s status in words and in actions.

“Governor Ortom listed steps Nigerians expect the Federal Government to take to include: Treating all religions and beliefs equally; Prosecuting all religious offenders according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; ensuring the return and rehabilitation of all Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral lands, and payment of full compensation to all victims of religious persecution and insecurity and Ensuring that victims of religious persecution get justice.”

Responding, 85-year-old Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of Parliament (House of Lords) was said to have observed that “the invitation to Governor Ortom to address such an important gathering was justified as his voice on topical issues in Nigeria had gained international recognition.”

Cox assured participants that she would explore ways of ensuring that education and healthcare were a priority for those who are displaced. She however lamented that the British government reports on problems affecting Nigeria were too mild and far from reality, saying, “the report so far is a government position and not adequate.” She thanked independent researchers and other public-spirited organizations who had taken the responsibility of unearthing the truth about happenings in Nigeria.

“Cox gave the assurance that such reports will convince the British government to adopt policies that would help vulnerable people of Nigeria get international attention and justice at home.”