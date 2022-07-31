To mark the 2022 World PR Day, Public Relations and Reputation Management firm; GLG Communications held a cocktail reception hosting PR practitioners, business leaders, press members and special guests in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event also held a highly anticipated fireside chat in line with the 2022 WPRD theme “Trust, Truth, and Transparency” + the Future of PR, featuring industry leaders: Ayeni Adekunle – Founder/CEO, BHM Group; Nkiru Olumide-Ojo – Africa Regions Executive Head, Brand and Corporate Communications, Standard Bank Group; Martins Oloja – MD & Editor-in-chief at Guardian Nigeria; Adebola Williams – Group CEO of RED | For Africa; and Bidemi Zakariyau Akande – Founder & CEO, LSF PR. Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, moderated the conversation.

The 2022 PR Power List featuring 50 of Nigeria’s top PR professionals was officially unveiled during the event. Honorees received certificates of excellence, with those in the icon category given a carved-out glass PR award statue.

See some photos from the glamorous evening.

