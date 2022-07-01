By Moses Nosike

In commemoration of World Father’s Day, also understanding the role of men in the home and in nation-building, the Overcomers Church,World Outreach recently celebrated fathers in their church in appreciation of their fatherly roles spiritually and physically in the family.

Commenting and commending the fathers, wife of the General Overseer, Rev. Mrs Virginia Moses said, “Father’s day is a very unique in the world, and a beautiful day for us to celebrate our fathers”.

She said that fathers are the head of the family, so celebrating them means letting them know the plan of God from the beginning of creation, that their position is to be head over the family, to be the priest and father and the one that directs the vision of how the family goes.

According to her, the father figure is very vital, they have a role play in the family and in the society. Celebrating them is quiet important for us and letting them know that we love them and the life they laid down for us, their covering for us in season and out of season.

In addition, the Senior Pastor, Overcomers Church, Restoration Land, Aguda, Surulere, Pastor Evelyn Afemike said, “we are celebrating our fathers, they deserve to be celebrated. As you know, fathers are the heads of homes. Without them, you can’t talk of the children and wives. So, the position of fathers or men in the home or even in a church can’t be overemphasized. So, we are joining the entire world to celebrate our fathers.

In a media chart with journalists on how that can translate into nation-building, Afemike said that if don’t have good fathers to manage their homes, how can they manage the country. So, men that manage their homes well, we need them in the country. You can see what is happening in the country today, if we have men who don’t value their family members, children and wives how do you expect them to value the citizens of the nation. We believe that by encourage them, letting them know that God has invested so much, integrity, honesty, and having righteous standing with God they can do better”.

From the panel of discussion, representative of INEC Lagos state, Buba Luka on how prepared is INEC in 2023 election, he said that INEC is ready. “From what we have seen in Ekiti state, the election was seamless, smooth, the voting finished on time, the sorting, counting and collection were done on time. So before day break, the result was announced and the winner declared”.

“You can see that INEC is improving by the technology we are using, it is making the process smooth.

On challenges of bio metrics and others, Buba Luka said, “INEC office is open to tackle such minor challenges so that Nigerians will have no issues next year to vote.

However, other panelists discussed the challenges of Nigeria economic growth, development and the way forward the country.