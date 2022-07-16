By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria competed in the first track final of the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, but the outcome was a sixth place finish.

The team had qualifed with the best finishing time of 3:14:59 but failed to improve on it, running a slower time of 3:16:21 to finish only ahead of Italy and the Republic of Ireland.

Patience George had swapped the second leg she ran in the heat for Imaobong Uko’s anchor leg as she did a quicker split of 50.72s and was hoping it will help her cover more ground faster, but the tweaking didn’t yield the expected result.

Dominican Republic won gold in 3:09.82. Netherland set a National Record of 3:09.90 to win Silver, and USA came 3rd in a SB of 3:10.16.