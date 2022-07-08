.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Mr. Tive Denedo, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, was raised by providence to keep the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, together, saying that he could not be Vice Presidential candidate to anyone.

Speaking with newsmen at Oviri-Ogor after the leadership of the party in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State paid him a post primary election visit, Denodo who had aspired for the Ughelli/Udu federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives, expressed satisfaction with the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

He said: “Okowa emerged based on the wisdom of the man who has the ticket. The man who has the ticket has a say on who should be his running mate because he is going to be his closet person in the presidency.”

According to him, “Wike is a man after my heart in so many ways; He cannot be Vice Presidential candidate to anyone, he cannot be subordinated to anyone, and l will suggest that as a member of the PDP, he should forget about leaving the party.

“He has not been happy with people who have been leaving the party, so he should be happy that God has given him that opportunity to be the person who will hold PDP together in a period when most of them who were supposed to stay back in PDP were jumping from one party to another.

“He deserves to be respected, to be courted, he deserves to be conciliated and l believe he has has every right to be angry, but anger should have a limit. He should temper justice with mercy and build the party so that the party can win the presidential election.”

He thanked the Pastor Kesiena Nomuoja led executive of the party in Ughelli North for deeming it fit to embark on the visit, saying, “I am quite glad to be part of the PDP family in Ughelli North, because the potentials that Ughelli North has as a community are innumerable. The sky is not even the limit of PDP.”