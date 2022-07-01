By Adeola Badru

A movement, “Patriotic Movement For Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu President 2023 (PM4BAT),” has thrown its weight behind the presidential aspiration of a former Lagos State governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

PM4BAT, in a statement made available to Vanguard by its deputy national publicity secretary/public relations officer, Hon Francis Tayo Ajayi on Friday, noted that it believed Tinubu is the solutions to all the long suffering of Nigerians.

The statement added that the APC presidential candidate is committed to the survival of Nigeria from her rupture, hence: “we are throwing our weight behind him.

“Nothing that the only man that has the experiences, ability and the proactive approach to solving Nigeria problems is His Excellency, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 2023.”

“PM4BAT 2023 believe that as President, ABAT will harness all the resources and revamp the system to work towards the interest of Nigeria rather than the interest of individuals.”

“Patriotic Movement for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu believes that with his vast experiences in the academics, governance and administration, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would fashioned out many programmes that will effectively address the challenges confronting this nation.”

“PM4BAT believe that if he emerge as the president of this country at 2023 general elections, Nigerians would experience freedom from poverty, insecurity and unemployment.”