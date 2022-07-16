By Dirisu Yakubu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has given reasons for its suspension of the issuance of Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, certificate.

The anti-grant agency in a press statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, media and publicity of the commission said the suspension of the issuance of SCUML certificates “is an administrative measure designed to bring the agency to full compliance with its statutory responsibilities and obligations under the new Money laundering Act, 2022.”

The statement further read: “The law fundamentally altered the existing regulatory framework and substantially invalidates the certificates issued by SCUML, which did not reflect its new status as an agency fully domiciled in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“It therefore became imperative to suspend the issuance of the old certificates until a new one that takes into account the new regulatory environment is printed. Being a security document, there are processes involved in printing the new document.

“However, SCUML is delighted to announce that the procurement process for the production of the new certificates have been concluded and very soon, successful applicants will begin to receive notification to collect their certificates as machinery have been set in motion to ensure that the backlog is cleared with dispatch.

“This clarification should guide the public understanding of the situation as it relates to SCUML certificates. The delay is purely administrative and has nothing to do with inefficiency as imputed in some quarters

SCUML empathizes with genuine applicants for the difficulties of the past few days but assures that all arrangements have been made to ensure that the process is returned to the established order of prompt and excellent service delivery.”