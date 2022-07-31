Popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akisanya has made her choice known in the coming 2023 presidential elections as she has revealed to Potpourri in a chat that she will be casing her ballot paper in the can for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is contesting in the next presidential election under the banner of All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to the seasoned actress who has been in the industry for over 15 years, her choice is informed by the pedigree and track record of Tinubu in politics and governance.

“I will be voting for Tinubu as I have witnessed the impact he has made in the lives of other candidates. And I believe in his previous post as a Governor, he led a good legacy which many are currently emulating, such as Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-olu and the likes. The difference in Lagos in comparison to other States in Nigeria speaks for itself. I believe Tinubu will surely make a positive difference in Nigeria, “she said.

Speaking further, she also shared some information on what life has taught her and her future plans.

“Life has taught me to be genuine and true to myself, to sow good seeds in the lives of others and to draw my family closer as they are the ones who are there in times of adversity. As per my future plans, I desire to grow career wise, continue to raise my son with Godly virtues, get married to a Godly man and continue to positively impact those around me. Overall, I desire to remain in the will of GOD.

