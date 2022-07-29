.

For budding disc jockey and content creator, Abdulazeez Abdulganiy Opeyemi, fondly known as DJ Zeeez has explained why many people think he is too unserious to be regarded as a content creator because he sees his job as fun.

Speaking about his passion for creating music content, promoting songs and being a DJ, Zeeez said he juggles all his commitments without a clash as he ensures that every job is given priority.

While sneaking about insinuation that he doesn’t look serious as a creator, Zeeez said he has heard people talk about his disposition to work a lot of times but he always gets the job done and has become a famous for smooth delivery of his gigs.

“I think people have this mindset because they don’t see me get serious like others on social media platforms. I post myself in my fun times when I am playing or relaxing and people see it as who I am. My career as a DJ, content creator and more keep me going well.

He added that he is one of the most engaged A and R and content creator in the country but hardly celebrates his success stories because he sees them as distractions.

“People just assume what they don’t know. If I show you my catalogue of jobs delivered and numerous ones I am working on, you will understand that I don’t have to look serious to get my jobs done”, he added.

