THE effect of the present condition of the nation’s currency to the dollar which has driven the prices of goods and services upwards and degraded the purchasing power of Nigerians, has made the adage ‘No condition is permanent’ come into play in the lives of many well-to-do Nigerians.

An average Nigerian now has to kill his or her pride to enter the world of bend-down-select (also known as Okrika), in the shoes genre of fashion lifestyle.

Bend-down select shoes are footwears perceived to be meant for the lower class in the hierarchy of the society. These shoes are hawked or sold on the streets, roads, and walkways.

Mrs. Yejide Iyabo, a civil servant, who spoke to Economy&Lifestyle, said: “Gone are the days when I bought designer shoes for myself and kids. I manage the ones I have and have supplemented them with first grade Okrika shoes.

“If you have been to the market lately, a good pair of ladies shoes goes for N50,000 and above. Even the prices of the less quality ones have also increased. There are also increased imitations as one who doesn’t know the original one will end up buying a fake pair of shoes at an expensive price. The shoe will not even last for a month before it gets spoiled. I have decided to buy Okrika shoes because they last longer and save costs.”

Mr Chiwendu Uzo, a dealer on electrical appliances in Egbeda said: “I use Okrika shoes now. They are cheaper, better and last longer than new ones. If you look at the footwear market in Nigeria, especially that of men, there are lots of new brands and designs.

“But if you get captivated with that you and your family will go hungry. Even the prices of rubber footwears for men have skyrocketed.”

Meanwhile the new trend appears to be affecting sellers of brand new shoes as they are experiencing drop in sales which also results in a huge clearance sale at a lesser price at the end of the year.

Chikodi Okonkwo, a men’s footwear seller in Yaba said: “Sales have been poor these days. The Eid-el-Kabir season, which I expected to have good sales, was worse as few people patronized the market.

“People were complaining that there was no money. A pair of Italian shoes for men costs N100,000 and above.

“If this continues, there would be huge clearance sales at the end of the year and some sellers might just end up getting their capital with no profit at all.

“Most People now prefer Okrika shoes which are also expensive but not as new ones.

Chukwuma Oluchi, a seller of children Okrika shoes at Vespa market, Badagry expressway noted that the price of a pair of Okirika first grade children’s shoes ranges from N6,000 to N10,000.

He said: “The price of a pair of first grade children’s shoes ranges from N6,000 to N10,000. That of men from N20,000 and above and those of women are from N5,000.

“It is not necessarily that working class people would have loved to go for these second hand shoes, but the economy has forced all of them to it, because, come to think of it, you are getting a quality product at a very affordable price.

“Most of the Italian shoes that have not been used by anybody are on the roof top. Before, you could get any of these shoes, it’s either you are on the fast lane or you are in one of those professions that only a few priviledged Nigerians have access to,” he added.

