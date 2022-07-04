International act, Lehienka Ramsay also known as Supreme Swiss has disclosed why he would love to work on a collaboration with both Nigerian superstars, Rema and Tems.

Supreme Swiss who has worked with top industry acts such as Birdman and the original Cash Money ‘Hot Boy’ HotboyTurk made this known in a recent interview while narrating his musical journey and future plans.

“I started songwriting with Nigerian artist Kelly Anthony, we have many songs that we have collaborated on for the past couple of years. In terms of other artists that I would like to work with it would have to be Rema. I really like his music and I feel like in a couple of years he will be one of the biggest names coming out of Nigeria. Another Nigerian artist that I would like to collaborate with would have to be Tems. Tems has a voice like no other, her style of singing is very unique and her smooth tone is hypnotizing”, he said.

Read Also:

BET Awards win: Tems salutes Tiwa, Yemi Alade, Simi, other female singers

The songwriter and recording artist who plans to visit Nigeria soon also spoke the possibility of a Jamaican-Nigerian collaboration, he said I definitely think a Jamaican/Nigerian collaboration will pop its already been done a few times and I think there needs to be more of that type of collaboration the one that I enjoy the most would have to be the collab with Popcaan and Davido with the song “Risky” which is at 64 Million views and counting its big in Jamaica as well as Nigeria.

Continuing he said, “I’ve been doing music since I was 13 years old. That was when I wrote my first song. I ended up going to a professional recording studio at the age of 16 and recorded a song called “Ups And Downs” . I never looked back, before then I was into dancehall music. I used to study all the latest dancehall moves as a kid so I can dance for the family at the family gatherings.

Music has always been in my blood, It’s everything to me, it’s a lifestyle I write a song a day out of the love and enjoyment I get from creating it. I didn’t grow up with my father but I later learned that he’s a dancehall recording artist so it’s no coincidence”.

Speaking on the global dominance of Afrobeat genre, the versatile act said “I’m a Hip Hop recording artist. That’s the genre I first started making music in, but what makes me stand out among other artists is that I’m a well rounded artist. I’m very versatile. I can do many sounds in different genres for example Dancehall, Afrobeats and Pop. I like making music that forces you to dance but most importantly I also make heart felt songs that bring emotions out of you. Songs that many can relate to, those are my favorite songs to make. I’m happy that the world is able to appreciate the Afrobeats on a global scale. It’s about time. It’s my favourite genre of music to listen to and Africa is one of the greatest places in the world, most of the popular artists that are dominating right now come from Nigeria and as a black person no matter what your background is you have to be proud of what’s going on in the industry right now”, said Supreme Swiss.

Vanguard News Nigeria