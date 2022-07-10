.

While Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has dispelled reports that he had picked star actress, Funke Akindele as his running mate, odds seem to favour the ‘Omo Ghetto’ star still.

Akindele seems to tower high above her competitors, like Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Yeye Shobanjo, David Kolawole Vaugh, known as Dakova and Engr. Teslim Balogun in terms of popularity. While her political pedigree may be weak, she has an outstanding followership as an actress. Her presence on social media is another factor that may steer the odds in her favour.

According to some sources who had earlier certified her as the prefered candidate in the party hierarchy, she has all the credentials to pave the way for her.

“She is from Ikorodu and Lagos East Senatorial District like the incumbent Deputy Governor. She is also from the royal family in the town. Funke Akindele’s mother is the immediate younger sister of the current Ayangbunren of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty Kabiru Shotobi.

Her mother is the immediate younger sister of the monarch, same parents,” the sources said

It has also been implied by some sources that her gender and youth may count in her favour “She’s a female, and she is very young. We’re both gender and youth sensitive in our party,” the sources further affirmed.