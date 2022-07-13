By Dapo Akinrefon

LEADER of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, said, yesterday, that the Yoruba body will support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, in the 2023 poll.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Afenifere leader said the decision to support Obi is based on equity and fairness, adding that it will bring about peace in the country.

Adebanjo said: “Yes we have endorsed Peter Obi. My reason for supporting him is because based on equity and justice the presidency should go to the South-East. That is what I have been saying. I have not changed my position on that. If you want peace and tranquility in this country; if you want the country to be united, we must do the right thing by ensuring the presidency goes to the South-East. I have no reason to change my stand.”