.

…Says govt’ll compensate victims

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, said the state government has released the white paper on the resolution of the communal crisis between Ozoro and Oleh communities, Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas of the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after inspecting ongoing projects at the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Okowa said the state government had also given approval for compensation to families of affected victims.

Saying that the approval of the white paper by the State Executive Council on the crisis was sequel to the recommendations of the judicial panel of enquiry on the crisis, he noted that state government was already implementing the decisions of the panel.

Okowa said: “The judicial panel of enquiry has finished its work and submitted its report. The white paper has also been released by the state’s executive council and the whole process to ensure peace is being implemented by the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Unfortunately, we lost some people to the crisis. And, it’s unfortunate we cannot bring them back, but I am also aware that approvals had been given to compensate the families, who lost loved ones during the crisis.

“The cheques will be released on Thursday this week (today), I just hope and pray that we do not go into that level of communal crisis anymore.”