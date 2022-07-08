What to know about assassinated ex-Japanese leader, Shinzo Abe

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has been shot dead. Abe died aged 67.

The news came as a huge shock to the world. Abe, according to reports, had been shot at around 11:30 local time in the morning in the city of Nara.

According to a doctor’s report at a press conference, Abe bled to death after his team tried for hours to save his life.

These are some of the keynotes to know about the slain former Japanese leader:

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has been assassinated while giving a campaign speech in southern Japan Abe immediately collapsed after being shot in the neck and was rushed to hospital. Hospital officials said the ex-leader had no vital signs and was bleeding heavily. Abe’s death was pronounced dead about five hours later at 5pm local time (9am UK time). The suspected attacker – reported to be a male in his 40s – was tackled at the scene and arrested. Abe served in office between 2006-07 and 2012-20 and he remains the country’s longest-serving PM and best-known figure internationally. Abe had a huge influence over the current administration in Japan. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Abe called for Japan to increase military spending for Kiyv.

Meanwhile, global leaders are reacting with shock; PM Boris Johnson says the UK stands with the Japanese people at a “sad and dark time.”

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said Abe “dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

Former Prime Minister of Australia Tony Abbott, who worked closely with Abe, in a tweet, described the ex-prime minister as Japan’s “most significant post-war leader.”

Abe’s assassination came on the heels of his Japan’s parliamentary election coming up this Sunday, which had prompted the influential ex-leader to be on the streets giving a speech and campaigning for one of the candidates in the race.