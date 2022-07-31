Dark and lovely Opeyemi Arike Adetunji who has featured in Yoruba blockbuster movies like Omo Alhaja 2, Omo Ijoba, to mention just a few, has given an insight to what sexual harassment means, at least to her, as many actresses, in hefr own opinion have wrongly claimed to have been sexually harassment when it was nothing but normal wooing and romance.

In reaction to the question whether she has ever being sexually harassed, she retorted, “No, it has never happened.”

“People get attracted to each other and it’s left to the lady to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to a proposal. Sexual harassment to me is when you are forced to do what you don’t want to do. Whenever a male colleague comes to me and asks me out and I say no, no is no and if I’m interested and I say ‘yes’, good luck to you. Like my boss normally says, if someone sleeps with you and you are not talented, it won’t make you get roles and if at all it does, it won’t sustain you. But if you are talented, you’ll be called upon. So far, I’ve not slept with anybody for movie roles, I can boldly say it anywhere and anytime,” she added

Opeyemi Arike Adetunji is a woman fired up to carve a niche for herself in the movie industry. Having produced a couple of movies of her own like ‘Mopelola’, she’s poised to rub shoulders with the top guns in the industry.

